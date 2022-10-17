A Rutland man is charged with sexually assaulting a girl over a period of several years, starting when she was nine years old.
Dennis Chabot, 68, was due to appear in Rutland criminal court Monday on a single felony charge of repeated aggravated sexual assault after having been extradited last week from Massachusetts, where prosecutors say he was arrested.
However, court officials reported he had been taken to the hospital while in Vermont Department of Corrections custody and the arraignment was rescheduled for Tuesday.
The charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he could not comment on the nature of Chabot’s trip to the hospital.
Rutland City Police said the victim, now 42, contacted them in July and reported that Chabot had sexually abused her from 1989 to 1995.
Police said the woman traced questionable conduct on Chabot’s part back to when the victim was in kindergarten, and that by the time she was in third grade he had instituted a “master” and “slave” dynamic between them that she said began “more innocent” but became increasingly sexual as time went on.
Police said the woman described Chabot performing a variety of sexual acts with her under various circumstances and involving different props, and that she told them it “happened so many times that it was hard for her to keep track on all the occasions.” She also described Chabot sexually assaulting one of her childhood friends, according to police. Chabot was convicted in 1990 of two charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He was given a suspended sentence except for seven months to serve. The woman said he sent her “love letters” from jail, according to affidavits, and that his abuse of her resumed when he returned.
The woman told police she did not tell anyone about the assaults until she was in her mid-30s and underwent a psychological assessment as part of a medical screening process.
Police said that in September, they recorded the woman making a phone call to Chabot, who said he was at a campground outside of Boston. During that conversation, police said Chabot acknowledged certain details on the woman’s story, professed not to remember others, said “punishment is not the deterrent” in reference to his previous arrest, described situations where he avoided being alone with young girls, and said “I’ll never tell you that this has gone away and I’m all better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.