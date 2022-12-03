RUTLAND – A Rutland City man is facing state charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child and disseminating indecent material to a child, according to authorities.
Chadd Patch, 44, was arrested at a Rutland motel, where he has been living, according to Rutland City Police.
He was subsequently ordered held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.
Rutland city detectives and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations have worked with Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan on the case.
At least one search warrant was obtained from a state judge in the case.
Rutland Police said more information will be forthcoming when Patch is arraigned in Vermont Superior Court on Monday afternoon.
The investigation is continuing.
