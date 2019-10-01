A local man is scheduled to be arraigned today after being accused of almost killing a woman after police said he fired a gun at her car on Monday morning.
Scott Sweet, 56, of Rutland, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court on charges of second-degree attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said troopers responded on Monday around 4:15 a.m. To a reported “weapons offense” at a Rutland Town apartment complex.
Troopers conducted interviews and located evidence that Sweet discharged a firearm in a public place at the vehicle of Jacqueline Bourn, 44, of Rutland, and Brian Bixby, 46, of Burlington.
Police said the incident caused damage to the vehicle, which was not identified, and put Bourn and Bixby in fear for their lives.
The gun used in the alleged incident was also not identified in the press release.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, police said.
Sweet is being held at the Rutland jail on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kipp Colburn with the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police by phone at 773-9101.
Anonymous tips can be made through the Vermont State Police tip line at 844-848-8477 or on the web through vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This post will be updated.
