Prosecutors did not ask for bail for a West Rutland man when he was arraigned Wednesday on a felony charge for allegedly threatening a female relative with a knife Tuesday, but the man did.
Edward F. Cameron, 57, of West Rutland, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represents Cameron, said while the state was not asking for bail, Cameron was asking for $50 bail because “as of this moment, he has nowhere else to go, other than the residence (at which) he was staying.”
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Reynolds said the state was not taking a position on the bail request, which Judge Cortland Corsones granted. However, the state requested Cameron not be allowed at the home of his female relative, which Corsones also granted.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cameron was in the Rutland jail, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator.
In an affidavit, Trooper Katrina Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police, said she was sent to a Tinmouth home on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. because of a complaint that Cameron was threatening a female relative with a knife. The relative said Cameron had threatened to kill her.
Cameron told police the incident started because the relative woke him and told him to call his probation and parole supervisor.
Ducharme said Cameron admitted he had been drinking beer and told her that his probation conditions prohibited him from drinking alcohol.
The relative gave police a statement that said Cameron had come home and had been drinking beer. She said he was upset because the water was frozen so she brought a kerosene heater out to heat the house.
The relative said Cameron started yelling at her and another female relative. She said Cameron slapped the glasses off the second relative.
According to the affidavit, the relative called her probation officer who allegedly heard Cameron threatening the female relative. She said her probation officer called Cameron’s probation officer and Cameron’s probation officer called to talk to him.
The relative said that’s why she was trying to wake Cameron to talk to his probation officer.
According to the relative, the situation escalated because Cameron was angry that he might get in trouble with his probation officer. She told police that’s when Cameron got a knife and threatened to kill her.
Ducharme said police obtained a photo of the knife that was allegedly used in the threat and described it as a curved, serrated knife, similar to a filleting knife, about 7 inches long.
If convicted of the charges in this case, Cameron could be sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.
Cameron was also accused of violating conditions of his probation from his September 2017 conviction for a second charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The affidavit in that case said Cameron had violated his probation by drinking alcohol based on his relative’s statement to police and his alleged statement to police about drinking despite knowing it was prohibited by his probation conditions.
For the probation violation, Cameron was ordered to report to his probation officer as soon as he’s released from prison.
Cameron was also ordered not to drink alcohol by Cortland.
Cameron’s conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol, modified because he had already been convicted of a similar charge, was filed after he was stopped on Clarendon Avenue in West Rutland in February 2017.
A breath sample taken after the stop indicated Cameron’s blood-alcohol content at the time was 0.099 percent. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 percent.
Cameron’s first conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol was in February 2016.
