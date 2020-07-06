CLARENDON — A Cuttingsville man suffered a "life-threatening injury" in a crash on Route 103 on Monday morning, according to Vermont State Police.
Donald Williams, 59, was airlifted from Rutland Regional Medical Center to the UVM Medical Center, according to police. Information on Williams' condition was not readily available late Monday afternoon.
Police said Williams was driving his 2018 Ford Escape southbound at around 7 a.m., when he crossed the center line and struck the oncoming 2008 Kenworth W900 driven by Paul Szczpanek, 48, of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Police said Szczpanek suffered minor injuries to his right hand and forehead and declined medical treatment. A passenger in Szczpanek's vehicle was uninjured, according to police.
Police said the Ford sustained major front-end and driver's side damage while the Kenworth sustained moderate damage to the driver's side and fuel tank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.