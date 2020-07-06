CLARENDON — A Cuttingsville man suffered a "life-threatening injury" in a crash on Route 103 on Monday morning, according to Vermont State Police.

Donald Williams, 59, was airlifted from Rutland Regional Medical Center to the UVM Medical Center, according to police. Information on Williams' condition was not readily available late Monday afternoon.

Police said Williams was driving his 2018 Ford Escape southbound at around 7 a.m., when he crossed the center line and struck the oncoming 2008 Kenworth W900 driven by Paul Szczpanek, 48, of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Police said Szczpanek suffered minor injuries to his right hand and forehead and declined medical treatment. A passenger in Szczpanek's vehicle was uninjured, according to police.

Police said the Ford sustained major front-end and driver's side damage while the Kenworth sustained moderate damage to the driver's side and fuel tank.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

