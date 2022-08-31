A city landlord has been barred from entering City Hall on any business that can be conducted remotely.
The Board of Finance voted Monday in an emergency meeting to take out a notice against trespass against William Dydo Jr. for alleged harassment of city officials.
Dydo has a pending charge from 2019 for allegedly threatening the city building inspector and was cited last week for disturbing the peace by electronic device for messages he allegedly sent another city official. Dydo was cited with the newest charge after a visit to City Hall and other alleged behaviors that Mayor David Allaire said prompted the emergency meeting. Allaire said that after previous difficulties with Dydo, city employees were provided with a “panic button,” and the conditions of release on his 2019 charge forbid him from bringing weapons to City Hall or coming within 500 feet of certain city employees.
“We tightened up the order,” Allaire said. “Any access at City Hall will be limited to a transaction he can only do in person,” Allaire said. “He will have to make an appointment through my office, through me, tell me why he’s coming and he will have a police escort.”
Allaire said there was very little business at City Hall that could not be conducted remotely.
He said the only instance City Attorney Matthew Bloomer could think of is if Dydo wanted to attend a Board of Aldermen meeting.
Allaire said there was precedent for banning someone from City Hall. Some years ago, the city took out a notice against trespass against a man who left obscene and threatening messages for a number of city employees, but Allaire said the order against Dydo was developed independently of that one.
The Board of Finance is made up of the mayor, president of the Board of Aldermen and the city treasurer. It meets twice a month, and its duties mostly consist of opening bids, signing warrants and approving expenditures more than $3,000. Allaire said he had the board meet on this subject because it also has authority over City Hall as a facility.
“In order for him to be trespassed, (the city attorney) thought it should go through the Board of Finance,” Allaire said.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen confirmed that Dydo had been served with the order. He said Dydo had responded with messages questioning the legality of the order, but did not want to discuss the messages in any detail.
“Some of the correspondence I’ve had with him was the basis for the criminal charge (last week),” Kilcullen said. “I don’t want to get into that until he’s arraigned on the charge.”
Dydo has had at least one rental property closed by the city for code violations and others sold at tax sale. Allaire said he had sent harassing messages to a number of city officials. After he was cited in 2019, he posted a picture of the citation next to a handgun on his Facebook page.
