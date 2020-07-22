A Rutland Town man is facing criminal charges after a second man said he was “jawjacked” at the Clarendon Gorge on Sunday.
Cory Richardson, 25, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of violation of an abuse prevention order. He was released without bail.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office had filed a felony charge of aggravated assault against Richardson but Judge David Fenster said he couldn’t find probable cause without a more thorough explanation of the jaw injury Richardson allegedly caused.
Sun said he planned to get more information in a supplemental affidavit and consider amending the charge.
Richardson was arraigned based on an affidavit written by Trooper Ray Domingus of the Vermont State Police who said he was assigned to handle an investigation on Monday of an alleged Sunday assault.
Thomas Burnell, 22, told police Richardson had assaulted him in Clarendon around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
He said he had gone to Rutland Regional Medical Center and then the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.
Burnell told Domingus on Monday he was at his aunt’s home in Barre, but said he could send a written report and photos of his injuries. He said he also would allow police to see the medical reports of the treatment for his alleged injuries.
Domingus said he couldn’t immediately locate Richardson and went to his last known address. He said a woman answered the door and told him she didn’t know where Richardson could be found or how to contact him. She acknowledged there was a relief from abuse order that named Richardson and ordered him not to have contact with her.
According to the affidavit, Richardson called Domingus around noon Monday and agreed to speak with him.
Domingus met with Burnell on Kendall Avenue around 1 p.m. The affidavit said Burnell and a friend were swimming at the gorge with Burnell’s dog when they met three people, two of them allegedly Richardson and the woman Domingus spoke with earlier.
“He jawjacked me as I turned away to leave,” Burnell told Domingus.
Urban Dictionary defines “jawjacked” as “when someone hits you really hard and destroys your jaw.”
Burnell said Richardson accused him of swinging first and followed him to his vehicle.
According to Burnell, the pain he felt, on a scale of 1 to 10, was a 10. He said he had been told he would need surgery because of the jaw injury.
Richardson, who was interviewed at the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police, told troopers that the incident started because Burnell “started to make comments about my friend’s … transgender boyfriend.”
Domingus said Richardson told troopers he and Burnell went off to talk but said it quickly turned to an argument. He accused Burnell of trying to punch him but only scratching him.
“So I get up and grabbed his throat and hit him in the jaw with my right,” Richardson said, according to the affidavit.
Domingus said Richardson also admitted the identity of the woman at the gorge. An abuse prevention order, issued in September, forbids Richardson from having contact with the woman. Richardson said he thought the order had expired, the affidavit stated.
