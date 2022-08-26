A local landlord is again in legal trouble for his dealings with City Hall, and Mayor David Allaire said he hopes to ban the man from the building.
Mayor David Allaire said police were called to City Hall on Monday due to a heated discussion with Bill Dydo, who says he believes he is owed money for properties he owned that the city sold at tax sale. Dydo has a previous charge against him for threatening a city official, and Allaire said staff at City Hall have been instructed to “hit the panic button” if they see him.
“I would say it upset quite a few people here in the building,” Allaire said. “He showed up unannounced and had a lengthy conversation with, primarily the city attorney and myself outside my office office in the hallway. ... The conversation went on for a period of time and he was escorted from the building. It didn’t end there. It went on outside the building and he was subsequently arrested. ... There were insinuations and off-hand remarks about what might happen if he did not get his way.”
Rutland City Police Sgt. Keith Lorman said Dydo was cited for a single charge of disturbing the peace by electronic device and scheduled to appear in Rutland Criminal Court some time in September.
Additional information was not immediately available Friday.
Dydo was cited for criminal threatening in late 2019 after the city ordered one of Dydo’s rental properties closed because it lacked heat and had unsafe wiring. Dydo allegedly responded by threatening to find City Building Inspector Robert Pelletier “on the street” and knock his teeth out.
After he was cited, Dydo posted a photo on his Facebook page of the citation lying atop a handgun.
When Dydo was arraigned, the judge denied a prosecutor’s request to bar him from entering City Hall as part of his pre-trial conditions of release, but he was forbidden from bringing weaponry with him to the building.
“Apparently, we couldn’t totally trespass him,” Allaire said. “If he had direct business to conduct in City Hall he could do that.”
Allaire said there is precedent for barring someone from entering City Hall and that he intends to pursue such an order against Dydo. He also expected to have further discussions about security.
Pelletier died unexpectedly early last year. Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said this week the 2019 case is still pending.
“We’ve got to assess whether we can go forward, but it is active right now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.