A Mendon man is charged with driving onto a downtown sidewalk during a racially charged altercation, and prosecutors said they are looking into the possibility of shots being fired in a related incident.
Frank B. Marshall, 50, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and drunken driving.
“There were also allegations that he discharged a firearm that we are continuing to look into,” Deputy State’s Attorney Peter Bevere said.
Marshall was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing. The charges carry a combined potential of 25 years in prison.
Police said they responded to a call early Saturday morning from Center Street Saloon, where a witness described seeing Marshall fighting with some African-American men, yelling racial slurs and threatening to get a gun. The witness said he broke up the fight and helped Marshall find his glasses as the other group departed, according to an affidavit.
The witness said Marshall continued to use racist language and then tried to pick a fight with him, threatening to “double tap” both he and a friend, according to affidavits. The witness told police he advised Marshall to go home, and Marshall got into his truck and drove up onto the sidewalk in front of the bar, wielding a handgun. The witness said he then ducked back inside the bar and called police.
Police said they also received a call about four or five gunshots being fired near the corner of Crampton Avenue and West Street. Police said they pulled Marshall over nearby and that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.085 — just over the legal driving limit of 0.08 — and a .357 revolver with five spent casings in the cylinder. Police said Marshall had two other handguns in the car — a 9 mm Luger with 13 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber as well as a .45.
In court Monday, Bevere argued for Marshall to be held without bail because his alleged conduct demonstrated a risk of further violence. Defense attorney Mark Furlan said that any threat, if it truly existed, could be addressed by pretrial conditions preventing Marshall from drinking alcohol or possessing firearms.
“Without getting any further into the facts of the case than this, Mr. Marshall alleges he was assaulted by the people on the sidewalk,” Furlan said, adding that Marshall was trying to follow the vehicle the other group was in to get its license plate. “He may not have shown the best judgment.”
Judge David Fenster noted that the affidavits described an unprovoked attack on the witness, and said the state had demonstrated enough risk to merit holding Marshall pending a hearing.
