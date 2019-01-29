A Massachusetts man was arraigned Monday on charges that predated Titanic, or at least the popular movie based on the sunken ship.
Steven C. Bucci, 48, of Andover, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to two misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
Bucci was originally scheduled to be arraigned on March 10, 1997.
He didn’t appear in court but the docket sheet in the case said there was an agreement for Bucci to “plea by waiver,” which would have allowed him to enter a plea without being physically present in the courtroom.
While it’s not clear what happened after that, one entry in the docket sheet said that Bucci needed to fill out paperwork and send the court almost $220 for a fine and two money orders of $350 each to be donated to the Rutland County Battered Women’s Network and the Rutland County Court Diversion program.
On June 9, 1997, Judge Francis McCaffrey, who died last year, agreed to issue a warrant for $500.
The case came back to the attention of the Rutland County court when Bucci called and said he had been cited for the overdue case on Jan. 24.
When he was cited in 1997, Bucci lived in New York City, according to the affidavit filed in the case.
Trooper Ross Gazzaniga, of the Vermont State Police, wrote in the affidavit that he was on a routine patrol on Feb. 17, 1996, just after midnight, at the parking lot of the Wobbly Barn Nightclub in Sherburne (now called Killington) when he saw a small group of people outside the front door.
Gazzaniga was told by Wobbly Barn staff there had been an incident after they learned someone in the bar was letting people into the bar through a back door.
Bucci was identified as someone who assaulted two of the bouncers during the incident, according to Gazzaniga.
The two bouncers pointed to Bucci as the person who assaulted them. According to the affidavit, Bucci and his brother “began to act in a belligerent manner and were both shouting and swearing profusely at bouncers” and law-enforcement officers.
Gazzaniga said he asked Bucci, who was 26 at the time, to wait in his police cruiser but Bucci repeatedly got out of the cruiser to argue with the bouncers.
One bouncer told police that Bucci punched him in the forehead while the second bouncer said he had seen Bucci punch the other bouncer in the forehead before he kicked the second bouncer in the groin.
“It should be noted that (Bucci), along with his brother and the other members of his group, were all visibly intoxicated although (Bucci) refused an Alco Sensor test,” Gazzaniga wrote.
During the arraignment on Monday, Judge Thomas Zonay noted that Bucci had learned there was a warrant for his arrest while he was with his children, 12 and 14.
“All the sudden, the kids hear about this. That must have been an interesting discussion on the way home,” Zonay said.
Bucci said it was.
Zonay released Bucci without bail. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March.
If convicted of the charges against him, he could be sentenced to up to two years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.