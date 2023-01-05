A Poultney man is in jail on charges he sexually assaulted at least one young girl.
Allen Ray Kentner, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. The charge carries a statutory minimum of 10 years and a potential maximum of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail.
The charges stem from alleged incidents involving two sisters under the age of 10. Police said they were contacted through the Department for Children and Families after the older of the two girls described to someone working at her school an incident where Kentner had made her and her younger sister kiss each other on the lips and Kentner performed sex acts with each of them.
The girl indicated Kentner had sexually assaulted her sister on other occasions and provided an identifying anatomical description of Kentner, according to affidavits.
Police said when they questioned the younger sister, she initially said she did not remember what happened between them and Kentner, and then said she did not want to talk about it.
When they interviewed Kentner, police said he denied any wrongdoing and offered to take a polygraph test, but then said he had “bad thoughts” and a “dumb impulse” and that he needed help. He then admitted to sexually assaulting the older girl, police said, but denied having done so to the younger one.
In court on Thursday, defense attorney Mark Furlan did not contest the state’s request to hold without bail but did object to a condition that Kentner not have any contact with another juvenile who was not involved in the case.
Judge Cortland Corsones noted that this juvenile was a male and said that with Kentner incarcerated and any contact being by phone, he did not see the sort of danger that would warrant a no-contact order. Corsones said the state could offer new arguments about the request should Kentner be released.
