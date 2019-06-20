A Rutland man charged with assaulting a neighbor claims he was defending himself. Levi J. Davis, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court to a single misdemeanor charge of simple assault. The charge carries a maximum of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. No bail was set in the case, but Davis was on parole for a previous conviction and was listed by the Vermont Department of Corrections website as having been detained under that sentence, which state records indicate runs through 2025.
At his arraignment, Davis told Judge Thomas Zonay that he wished to present witnesses and cellphone camera footage exonerating himself.
“I’m literally being held right now for nothing, for defending myself,” Davis said.
Zonay told Davis that he will get a chance to provide his evidence, but guilt or innocence is not determined at an arraignment. Davis made a reference to his family being attacked “with weapons” while they were out walking.
City Police said they responded to a reported assault on Elm Street Tuesday evening, arriving to find an 18-year-old woman bleeding from a cut in her lip. She told police Davis punched her in the face as she tried to break up a fight between Davis and her brother.
Police said they spoke to a number of witnesses who described an argument between the woman’s family and Davis about Davis spinning the tires of his truck and kicking up rocks in the driveway. It escalated, according to affidavits, into a fight with Davis and his cousin on one side, the woman’s juvenile brother, cousin and boyfriend on the other. Witnesses also said their cellphones disappeared during the altercation.
Police said they spoke with Davis’ cousin, who initially denied having been present or knowing anything about the altercation before saying the woman’s family had been the aggressors. Police said they were unable to immediately find Davis, and they learned the Probation and Parole office was looking for him as well. Affidavits did not indicate where police ultimately found Davis or whether he made any statements at that time.
In court Thursday, Davis said he was fine with a condition requiring he stay away from witnesses in the case so long as they were required to stay away from his home as well. Zonay replied that the court lacked the authority to make such an order.
As he was led out of the courtroom, Davis declared his intention to see his accusers charged with perjury.
Davis’ current sentence is for his role in the 2012 knife-point robbery of a man vacationing in Killington, for which he was convicted of aiding in the commission of a felony.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
