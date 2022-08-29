Prosecutors on Monday unsuccessfully sought to have a Brandon man held without bail when he appeared in court for the latest in a long series of legal difficulties.

Shane M. Bartshe, 30, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges. Bartshe was the subject of public concern earlier this summer when threats he allegedly made regarding a staffer at the Brandon Free Library prompted the library to close for 10 days, though no charges resulted from that incident.

