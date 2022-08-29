Prosecutors on Monday unsuccessfully sought to have a Brandon man held without bail when he appeared in court for the latest in a long series of legal difficulties.
Shane M. Bartshe, 30, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges. Bartshe was the subject of public concern earlier this summer when threats he allegedly made regarding a staffer at the Brandon Free Library prompted the library to close for 10 days, though no charges resulted from that incident.
Bartshe also has an outstanding charge for attempted sexual assault and, during the 2019 investigation into that incident, allegedly told police he wanted to rape someone and was not finished attempting to do so.
The cases in court Monday had to do with two incidents in which police said they had to get Bartshe out of the road.
The first took place July 7, when Rutland City police said Bartshe was sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of the road at the intersection of South Main and West streets in Rutland. Police said they tried to communicate with Bartshe, who is hearing impaired, through a member of Regional Ambulance who knows sign language, but that Bartshe would lunge at the EMTs while in a “fighting stance.”
Police said that they decided to “take (Bartshe) to the ground,” and in the ensuing melee, he repeatedly hit Cpl. Eliza Heter in the head. Police said Heter suffered injuries that required multiple root canals, and that Officer Tyler Tavares hurt his hand and knee in the fight.
The second incident started similarly but ended differently. Brandon Police said they found Bartshe sitting on a lawn chair in the middle of Franklin Street. When they asked him to move to sidewalk, according to affidavits, Bartshe raised a fist and asked whether the police wanted to beat him up. Bartshe refused to leave the road and demanded to be arrested, according to affidavits, to which Officer Joseph Mannino suggested to Bartshe they “could arrest him without violence.”
This appeared to satisfy Bartshe, who police said cooperated without further incident. In an interview at the station, Bartshe allegedly told police he wanted to kill himself and was sitting in the road waiting for a vehicle to hit him.
In court Monday, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued that Bartshe’s propensity for violence created the sort of risk to the public for which the hold without bail statute was written.
“Mr. Bartshe came across people who were trying to give him care or prevent him from being harmed ... and he responded with very serious violence,” Sullivan said.
Bartshe’s attorney, Public Defender Mary Kay Lanthier, said that Bartshe already had been found incompetent to stand trial and that those responsible for him already were making changes to his care.
“He went to a crisis bed,” Lanthier said. “He has since returned to a place in another community. He has an interview today ... for a program up north.”
Judge David Fenster said he was ordering Bartshe to be released on conditions, including that he observe a 24-7 curfew unless in the company of mental health staff.
