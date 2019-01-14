A Fair Haven man denied charges he set another man on fire during workplace tomfoolery.
Christopher Murray, 28, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. The charges carry a combined maximum of 16 years in prison. Murray was freed on the condition he stay away from the alleged victim as well as a witness in the case.
Fair Haven Police said the victim, 30-year-old Duncan Cram, contacted them regarding an incident that took place in October. Cram told police he had been hanging out before work with Murray and Justin Bolster, 33, at JET Auto in Fair Haven.
Cram told police that in the past, when he had used the bathroom at the garage, Murray had sprayed starter fluid on the floor and lit it on fire, laughing when Cram screamed. On this occasion, he said, he waited until Murray left the building to use the bathroom. Murray noticed this, Cram said, resulting in some banter between the two in which Murray declared he would “get ya when you don’t expect it” and Cram threatening to retaliate with racing fuel if Murray did.
A short time later, Cram said, he was reading a text message with his back to Murray when suddenly Cram’s leg was engulfed in flames. After failed attempts to put the fire out, Cram said he took off his pants and Murray applied a burn gel pack. Cram said he believed Murray had filled a Stewart’s coffee cup with gas, lit it and thrown it on him.
Cram said he told Murray and Bolster he was leaving for work and instead went to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Police said Cram’s medical records showed second-degree burns to his left leg and first-degree burns on his thumb. Cram told police he waited to report the incident because he had items he wanted to retrieve from the garage first.
Bolster largely confirmed Cram’s account, according to police, and admitted to participating in the bathroom fire pranks. Bolster did not say he saw Murray filling or throwing the cup, according to affidavits, but said he saw the cup flying through the air and saw the garage bay floor all the way back to where Murray was standing on fire.
Police said when they spoke to Murray, he told them he had retained legal counsel and been advised not to speak to them.
A post on JET Auto’s Facebook page says it closed effective Nov. 3.
