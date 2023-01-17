Pine Tree Lodge
Fire damage to a building at the Pine Tree Lodge is seen here. City police say the fire, in which a city firefighter was injured, was intentionally set on Saturday night.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Police say a Rutland man started a fire that injured a city firefighter, then stole a vehicle and was on his way to Canada when he was arrested over the weekend.

Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said on Tuesday the unnamed firefighter suffered back injuries after having to escape the building by way of a second-story window. Two cats were killed in the fire at Pine Tree Lodge on Woodstock Avenue on Saturday, which police said Albert Burton, 29, started so he could “get help.”

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

