Police say a Rutland man started a fire that injured a city firefighter, then stole a vehicle and was on his way to Canada when he was arrested over the weekend.
Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said on Tuesday the unnamed firefighter suffered back injuries after having to escape the building by way of a second-story window. Two cats were killed in the fire at Pine Tree Lodge on Woodstock Avenue on Saturday, which police said Albert Burton, 29, started so he could “get help.”
A Rutland County criminal court judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Burton, who court records indicate is in custody in New York state. Prosecutors have charged Burton with first-degree arson and said investigation into a possible auto theft charge remains underway. The arson charge carries a two-year minimum and a maximum of 10 years in prison. The warrant sets bail for Burton at $50,000.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said late Tuesday afternoon that Burton had waived extradition from New York and was expected back in Vermont in 30 days.
Lovett said the call for the fire came in shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.
“We got a report of smoke in the apartment,” he said. “When we got there, the apartment had heavily involved fire on the first floor.”
Lovett said a two-person crew was on the second floor when conditions changed, and they needed to evacuate.
“The fire changed directions basically and came up the stairs behind them,” Lovett said. “The best route they had, they went out the windows at the front of the building.”
Lovett said the firefighter’s standard gear load includes special ropes for such occasions.
“You find a good spot, you hook it onto something substantial, and you jump out the window,” he said. “You use the handle to control your descent. It’s not something we ever hope to do. It’s been a long time since it’s been something we had to do. We do train on it every year.”
Lovett said this was where one of the firefighters suffered a back injury.
“A lot of times, you go out the window, fall about 4 feet and that’s where the rope locks,” he said. “It’s a snap. It’s not clear where in the fall he did the back injury. ... One guy hit a little bit quicker than the other because he knew the other guy was coming behind him,” Lovett said. “They were both getting out the same window. ... It was the only window they could push enough stuff to get to.”
As with a recent house fire on Pine Street, Lovett said the response was hampered by an excess of clutter inside the building.
Lovett said that while the damage largely was contained to one end of the building, heating concerns and the cold weather prompted the relocation of the tenants, which he numbered at around two dozen. He said the American Red Cross responded to help place people.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. the same night, police said they got a report of a stolen vehicle from the McDonald’s on Woodstock Avenue. Akeem Lattibeaudiere, of Killington, told police he came out of the restaurant and saw his 2010 Audi Q5 driving away.
The car turned up the next morning in Champlain, New York, according to police, where it was flagged as stolen at Port of Entry on the border with Canada. A customs officer turned the driver, Burton, over to New York State Police, according to court records.
Burton told police there had been a fire at his apartment, and he initially got into the running car to stay warm, according to affidavits, but then decided to drive off. He allegedly told police he was trying to get to Canada because he had family there.
Police said Burton initially told them he had been burning trash in his oven but then admitted to purposefully setting his apartment on fire to “get help,” using a pillow, beach towel, trash and a lighter. Burton had been living in the apartment for two years, according to affidavits.
Rutland City Police Sgt. Charles Whitehead said he was not aware whether Burton had elaborated on what sort of help he was hoping to get. Whitehead said Burton has a “minimal” criminal record.
“He has a nonextraditable warrant out of Illinois,” he said. “I think that was for a weapons offense.”
The car Burton allegedly stole had Illinois plates, according to affidavits. Whitehead said this appears to be a coincidence.
“That’s why we’re still digging into it — just to make sure,” he said.
