A Rutland man who stole a handgun from a truck in downtown Rutland did not have it for very long, police said, before the owner took it away from him and held him down.

Nicholas E. Karov, 38, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of grand larceny and misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime and violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a combined maximum of 12½ years. Karov was released on conditions, including that he observe a 24-7 curfew.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

