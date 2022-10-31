A Rutland man who stole a handgun from a truck in downtown Rutland did not have it for very long, police said, before the owner took it away from him and held him down.
Nicholas E. Karov, 38, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of grand larceny and misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime and violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a combined maximum of 12½ years. Karov was released on conditions, including that he observe a 24-7 curfew.
Rutland City Police said they responded to a call late Friday afternoon from Matthew Hart, who told them he was leaving Two Sheas on Wales Street when he saw Karov with his arm fully in Hart’s truck. Hart told police he yelled at Karov, who ran into the parking pit at the corner of Wales and Center streets with Hart in pursuit.
Hart said he grabbed Karov by the arm and noticed the other man was holding his pistol, a .45 Banshee valued at $1,749 with a Trijicon optic worth $900. Hart told police they struggled over the gun until he won control of it, tossed it aside and held Karov down.
Karov allegedly told police he knew he was not supposed to have a firearm as a convicted felon, but that he had hoped to either trade the gun for drugs or sell it for drug money.
In court Monday, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued for the $5,000 bail levied against Karov when he was arrested to be continued pending trial.
“This was mainly a property crime,” defense attorney Pater Kazakis said, arguing against bail. “He did not try to use the gun in any violent way. ... My client did not fight back at all.”
Kazakis went on to argue Karov had taken a beating, pointing out bruising visible on his client’s face. Sullivan replied that Hart might offer a different view of how “meek” Karov was during the incident, noting that the affidavit described Karov swinging the gun at Hart.
Sullivan also pointed to Karov’s extensive criminal record. Affidavits indicated he had 26 pending cases at the time of his arrest. Sullivan said Karov had missed more than 20 court appearances in the last three years, going through them case by case and date by date, but none of that was enough to convince Judge David Barra to impose bail beyond the $1,200 Karov had already posted in a previous case.
