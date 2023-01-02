An 18-year-old was released to his mother last week after he was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the Rutland Shopping Plaza.

Matthew Ellis pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

Crime and citizens safety will be main issue in this years Mayors contest ‼️

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.