An 18-year-old was released to his mother last week after he was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
Matthew Ellis pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 35 years in prison.
The state sought to have Ellis held without bail pending trial, but Judge Cortland Corsones ordered him released without bail pending a hearing on the state’s request. In the meantime, Ellis is ordered to observe a 24/7 curfew unless in the direct eyeball supervision of his mother, Sarah Ellis, or Dan Cota. He also is forbidden from having any firearms or other “deadly/dangerous weapons,” or from contacting or going near the other people involved in the case.
Rutland City Police said they responded to a call Thursday regarding a stabbing outside of TJ Maxx and arrived to hear Ellis saying into a phone, “I just (expletive) stabbed somebody.”
The male victim was taken to Rutland Regional Medical center by Regional Ambulance, where he was reported to be in stable condition but complained of severe pain and fear.
According to affidavits, Ellis had been in an “on-and-off” relationship until recently with a 16-year-old girl who was working at TJ Maxx that day. The teenager told police that since they had been “off,” he had been texting her death threats, and that two weeks earlier, Ellis had shown up at her house and choked her for almost a minute, rendering her unable to breathe, until her mother intervened. Police said the girl showed them photos of red marks on her neck from the incident.
On Thursday, police said, Ellis texted the girl through an intermediary, saying he was looking for her to beat her up. When he came into TJ Maxx, the teenager said she hid until he was gone and texted the victim about what was happening.
The victim told police the girl pointed Ellis out to him outside the store and that he went to confront Ellis.
The victim said a verbal argument escalated to shoving and then Ellis stabbed him as two other people tried to intervene. The teenager said Ellis then swung the knife at her, shoved her in the road and stomped on her cell phone before leaving.
Police said when they spoke to Ellis, he admitted to the choking incident and said that he carried a knife for self-defense. He told police he believed that Vermont had a “stand-your-ground” law similar to the one in Georgia. He said he had not meant to stab the victim and that after the stabbing he wanted to have a “straight fight” with him.
Crime and citizens safety will be main issue in this years Mayors contest ‼️
