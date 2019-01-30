A Wallingford property owner’s son is facing a criminal charge after a neighbor said shots had been fired at an unofficial firing range and one had hit his home.
Lawrence Fritz, 24, of West Boylston, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
Fritz was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Trooper Jesse Dambrackas, of the Vermont State Police, said he responded Nov. 24 to a home on Hateful Hill Road in East Wallingford after police received a report of “what appeared to be a stray bullet “ striking the home Nov. 23.
Dambrackas said he spoke to homeowner Paul Graham, who said he had a suspicion that someone from the neighboring property was target shooting rifles in the direction of his home the day before.
He told Dambrackas that his family members had heard gunshots and “bullets whizzing by” while they were in their driveway.
On Nov. 24, Graham said he saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in the siding on the second floor of his home.
Dambrackas said Graham showed him security footage that showed his wife, son and daughter leaving their vehicle in the driveway and coming into the house while the gun or guns were being shot.
“Graham described going outside to move his snowmobile at one point and feeling the need to ‘take cover’ behind the garage as he heard more gunfire, fearing that bullets were coming towards him,” Dambrackas wrote in the affidavit.
Graham said both he and his neighbor own more than 100 acres of land. Neither property is posted.
Dambrackas said Graham showed him photos of what appeared to be a shooting range on his neighbor’s property, which included clay pigeons.
“In the photographs, taken from standing on the ground facing the targets, it can be seen that the gently sloping hill and sporadic trees in the background would not provide an appropriate backstop for errant bullets and potentially even for bullets striking the targets and continuing through. A person shooting at the targets would need to shoot at an upward angle, creating little to no backstop for bullets as can be seen in the pictures,” Dambrackas wrote.
Graham told Dambrackas he had spoken to the owner of the neighboring property, Raymond Fritz, who told him that his son, Lawrence Fritz, had been doing the shooting. He said Raymond Fritz “seemed dismissive of his concerns and that he left feeling like nothing had been accomplished to assure the safety of his family and property.”
Dambrackas said he spoke with Raymond Fritz on Nov. 24. He said Raymond Fritz showed him the shooting range, and said he believed Graham was just unhappy because of disputes they had over property lines.
However, Dambrackas said he pointed out the target shooting area Raymond Fritz showed him was not the one Graham had photographed. Dambrackas said when he showed Raymond Fritz the second target area, Raymond Fritz said he wasn’t aware of the second area and assumed his son had been using the first site that he showed to Dambrackas.
Dambrackas said Raymond Fritz agreed the second site was “concerning” because there was little to no backstop for errant bullets.
According to the affidavit, Lawrence Fritz admitted to setting up the second site. Dambrackas said he explained the concerns about shooting targets in that location.
Dambrackas noted that Lawrence and Raymond Fritz were “polite and cooperative” during his investigation, but he said Graham told police that he and his family were still afraid to use their property because of the incident.
Fritz could be sentenced to up to a year if convicted of reckless endangerment.
