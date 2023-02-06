A local man is accused of stabbing another man in the face with an arrow.
Kevin R. LaRochelle, 58, described in court records as a transient based in Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to one felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release on a previous assault charge. The charges carry a combined maximum of 15½ years in prison. LaRochelle was ordered held without bail.
Rutland City Police said they responded to a call Sunday evening from Lincoln Place, where the caller said they had barricaded LaRochelle in the bedroom door after he had attacked the resident. Lincoln Place is housing for low-income and formerly homeless individuals located on Lincoln Avenue.
When they arrived, police said, the victim had visible wounds on his face. The victim said he got a call from an inspector and told LaRochelle, who was in his room, that he had to leave. Witnesses said the ensuing argument became physical, according to affidavits, and LaRochelle took a broad-headed hunting arrow from a cubby and hit the victim with it.
Police said the victim declined medical attention and that they took LaRochelle into custody.
In court on Monday, Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Peter Bevere made note during bail arguments of the fact that LaRochelle already had an outstanding assault charge.
Court records indicate charge of simple assault on a protected professional was dismissed for a lack of probable cause, but that LaRochelle still was facing charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct from an incident in November.
Police said LaRochelle caused a commotion while being discharged from the hospital, breaking a cinder block in the parking lot, swinging a shirt at a member of the security staff and pushing a police officer.
Defense attorney Mark Furlan said LaRochelle, who repeatedly tried to speak during the hearing only to be admonished by Furlan and have his microphone muted by the court, was “flat-out denying the allegations” and argued he had only a “limited criminal history.”
Judge Cortland Corsones, however, took particular notice of a photo of the wounds to the victim’s face and ordered LaRochelle held pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.