A Rutland man is in jail after being charged with repeated sexual assaults on an 8-year-old girl.
Chadd Patch, 44, pleaded not guilty Monday in Bennington County criminal court to two felony charges of aggravated sexual assault, as well as a misdemeanor charge of presenting indecent material to a minor.
Each of the two felonies carries a potential life sentence and they have 10- and 25-year minimums. He was ordered held without bail.
The alleged incidents took place in Rutland County but the arraignment was heard remotely in Bennington by Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady under the court system's program of "regional arraignments."
Police said the girl was initially brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center last week following an alleged assault by a different man. The girl described the incident to a nurse, according to affidavits, who, in turn, relayed it to the police. The girl identified Patch as also having assaulted her on separate occasions, according to affidavit.
No details were included in court documents available this week on the alleged attack that brought the girl to the hospital.
Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Monday that no charges related to the matter had been brought against the other individual, and he declined to comment further due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
The girl's mother told police she received a call from the child's school stating the girl had been Googling the word "sex," and that the child disclosed the abuse after being confronted about why she was looking up the word.
Police said the girl described Patch repeatedly engaging in sexual intercourse with her while making her watch pornographic videos — including child sex abuse material — on his phone, telling her it was a secret and that she should not tell anyone.
Police said when they interviewed Patch, he admitted to the assaults, saying he knew it was wrong. He claimed that child sex abuse material would pop up on his phone while watching regular pornography, according to affidavits, but that he never viewed it.
In court on Monday, defense attorney Mark Furlan argued that Patch should be released pending trial on conditions he stay away from the alleged victim and children under a specified age.
Deputy Rutland County State's Attorney Ray Sun, however, said that Patch's alleged confession included a statement that he knew what he was doing was wrong, which pointed to a continued risk to the public.
