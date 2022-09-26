A Rutland man is facing fraud charges after police say he posed as a landlord to get rental assistance money out of the state.
Michael Maniery, 39, failed to appear in Rutland criminal court Monday on felony charges of false pretenses and identity theft. A warrant was issued for his arrest with $10,000 bail.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 13 years in prison and $7,000 in fines.
Vermont State Police said the Vermont State Housing Authority contacted them in late September 2020 over suspicious applications to the Rental Housing Stabilization Program, which was created to help households affected by the pandemic stay current on their rent.
State officials told police they had paid Maniery $16,250 on behalf of two supposed tenants, and received applications from him totaling $77,300 more when Maniery’s landlord submitted a rental assistance application on Maniery’s behalf.
The first of the applications police investigated was for an application in West Rutland, according to affidavits, where the owner of the property told them the tenant listed on Maniery’s application was her son, who was incarcerated and had not lived there for more than a year. She said she had not known Maniery, but knew him allegedly to be her son’s drug dealer and that he was not authorized to collect funds on her behalf.
At another of the addresses, on Granger Street in Rutland, the tenant listed in the application had never lived there, according to affidavits, and the tenant who did said she had never even heard of the Rental Housing Stabilization Program and that Maniery was not the property manager, according to affidavits. Police said the owner of the property, Angelo Maniery, lived at The Pines, where he suffered from dementia and had been deemed not competent to make decisions.
Police said paperwork purporting to make Michael Maniery responsible for the property bore a signature that looked nothing like Angelo Maniery’s signature on other legal documents.
A house listed on River Road in Chittenden in one of the applications had not been maintained in some time, according to police, and neighbors reported it had not been inhabited in five years. The residents of a Tinmouth Road property in West Rutland told police they had lived there for 30 years, had never rented it out and had never heard of the tenants listed on the rental assistance application.
Police said that as of May of this year they had managed to make phone contact with Maniery once but was unable to get them to meet with him and noted that an arrest warrant had been issued for him in an unrelated identity theft case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.