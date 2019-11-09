MOUNT TABOR — Police say they arrested a Shafstbury man after a drunken driving crash on Route 7 Friday night.
Vermont State Police said Luke A. Godin, 55, went off the road his black 2001 Toyota truck shortly before 10 p.m. Police said when they arrived, Godin showed signs of impairment and was screened and subsequently arrested for DUI.
Police said Godin was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court at a later date and released.
Police said Godin was unhurt but his truck sustained significant front-end damage.
