Police said a man who made a trip to Hannaford while drunk killed a pedestrian on Route 7 Friday night.
Brett Senif, 48, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to drunk driving resulting in a fatality. The charge carries a one-year minimum and a maximum of 15 years in prison. Senif was freed on conditions, including that he not drive or harass the victim’s parents and that he undergo alcohol screening. Senif’s lawyer, attorney Matthew Hart, told the court he already had entered a treatment program.
Vermont State Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the Sunoco on Route 7 in Rutland Town.
Police said Chelsea Sikora was pronounced dead on the scene. Senif, according to affidavits, told police he had been driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer a few miles per hour under the 40 mph speed limit when Sikora ran out into the road in front of him.
Police said Senif, who smelled of intoxicants, initially denied drinking but admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier in the evening. A preliminary breath test put Senif’s blood-alcohol level at 0.204, according to court records, and an evidentiary test put it at 0.207. The legal driving limit in Vermont is 0.08.
Court records say Senif went on to tell the police he had been “sipping on” a pint of rum alone in a woodshop before heading out to Hannaford to buy food for his mother.
In court, Hart objected to a proposed condition of release that would prevent Senif from driving while the case is pending. Hart said Senif was his mother’s sole caregiver and proposed conditions that would let him drive to take her shopping and to appointments.
“I’ve had similar cares to this, your honor, and we’ve not had an outright prohibition,” Hart told Judge David Fenster.
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued that Senif’s blood alcohol level indicates he was seriously intoxicated and that he was concerned about anyone who got behind the wheel in such a condition.
“We think that absolutely justifies an outright prohibition on driving,” Sullivan said.
Fenster said he did not know what other cases Hart was referencing and that the court looks at cases individually, and ordered the complete prohibition on driving.
Three pedestrians were struck by vehicles — two fatally — in less than a year on Route 7 toward the southern end of the town, prompting the city and town to press the state on doing more for pedestrian safety on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.