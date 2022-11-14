A Wells man is facing felony charges for allegedly groping one customer and trying to grope another at a thrift store where he was working.
Joseph R. Perrillo, 71, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and one charge of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. The charges carry a minimum of two years in prison and a combined maximum of 20.
Vermont State Police said the Vermont Department for Children and Families contacted them regarding Perrillo in May after the alleged incident was described to the agency by a mandated reporter.
Police said they spoke with two girls under the age of 16 who described being in Needful Things, a thrift shop on Main Street in Poultney, in March. Perrillo’s daughter owns the shop and he was working there, according to affidavits. The two girls described him talking to them constantly, even as they were trying to leave, describing himself as a tattoo and piercing artist, a veteran, a former bodyguard for President Bush and a police officer, and saying his daughter was a millionaire.
One of the girls said Perrillo kept touching her breasts and pulling her shirt to look down it as she tried on a necktie, according to police, and used holding up a bra to her chest as an excuse to touch the other girls breasts — though the other girl described pulling away from Perrillo before he was able to make contact. Police said the girls described other forms of inappropriate physical contact and showing them explicit photos on his phone.
When they made purchases, the girl said Perrillo gave them a number of discounts, threw in several items for free and told them they should come back to buy miniskirts. Police said the second girl gave a similar account, saying she thought Perrillo “was creepy and weird but didn’t rise to the level for her to be concerned” before he showed them the explicit photos.
Police said when they spoke with Perrillo, he told them he had an idea of why they were contacting him and “without prompting began speaking about a time when two lesbian girls came into the store.” Perrillo said “it did not happen,” according to affidavits, saying he remembered a pair of loud and boisterous teenage girls came into the shop one day but denying having any physical contact with them, showing them any photos or being alone in the store with them.
Police said they spoke with two other people they were able to identify as having been at the shop that day, but said those “accounts differ dramatically and at times were in stark contrast” to each other, as well as to Perrillo’s account.
Police also said Perrillo was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in 1994, serving just under three years in prison.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
