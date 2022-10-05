A Brandon man is facing a potential life sentence after DNA testing showed he fathered a child with a 12-year-old girl, according to court records.

Richard Welch, 46, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a single charge of aggravated sexual assault on a child. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

