A Brandon man is facing a potential life sentence after DNA testing showed he fathered a child with a 12-year-old girl, according to court records.
Richard Welch, 46, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a single charge of aggravated sexual assault on a child. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Investigators from the Child First Advocacy Center said they were contacted in August about the girl, whose father contacted Brandon Police after receiving a video and photograph showing her visibly pregnant. Police said the father told them he had 50-50 custody of the girl, but that the mother had been withholding custody, and he had not seen the child since May.
Brandon Police said they met with the child and concluded she looked “more pregnant than not,” saying she denied being sexually active but noting that she was wearing a “belly harness” in an apparent attempt to hide her protruding stomach. Police said they told the girl’s mother that denial about her pregnancy would harm her and recommended they see a doctor.
Later that day, according to affidavits, the girl was confirmed to be pregnant and at full-term. Court records indicate she would have been 11 years old at the time of conception. Police said the girl told them she knew how sex worked but that she was not sexually active and that she did not know how she could be pregnant. The girl told police she had seen a doctor after missing successive periods but was told nothing was wrong and that she attributed her weight gain to being “chubby.”
Police said the girl described having a bad relationship with her father and a good one with her mother and with Welch. She made a number of references to sleepwalking, according to affidavits. Over the course of multiple interviews, police said, she began to say that she thought Welch might be the father. The girl denied having sex with Welch, according to affidavits, but suggested “maybe something could have happened while she was sleeping” and said that it could not be anyone else but Welch.
Police said Welch described the girl getting into bed with him on multiple occasions and told them he had suffered from erectile dysfunction for more than a year.
The baby was born June 30, according to court records. Police said Welch and the girl’s father both submitted to DNA tests and that while the girl’s father was ruled out, Welch was a match. Affidavits said Welch was 72 trillion times more likely to be the father than a “random, untested, unrelated man in the population.”
In court Wednesday, defense attorney Lamar Enzor objected to the motion to hold without bail and asked that Welch be released pending the weight of the evidence hearing. He noted that Welch is a lifelong resident of Vermont, married, employed and has significant ties.
“Albeit that the charge on its face is a significant one, I do not believe Mr. Welch represents a significant risk of flight,” Enzor said.
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued that the charge was significant on more than just its face.
“There is a 12-year-old that gave birth to a child and the DNA ... all attribute the parentage to him,” Sullivan said. “The evidence of guilt is not just great. It is overwhelming.”
Sullivan said the potential life sentence gave Welch incentive to flee and that he did not think letting Welch out would be “a good use of the court’s discretion.”
Judge Cortland Corsones said that the presumption is to hold defendants without bail when facing a life sentence.
“That presumption, frankly, is pretty strong in this case,” he said.
