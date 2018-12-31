A Pittsford man is charged with menacing a man with his mother's hunting rifle.
David R. Flanders, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. The charges carry a combined maximum of 6 years in prison. He was released on $5,000 bail and conditions he observe a 24-7 curfew at a Rutland address.
Vermont State Police said they responded shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to a call from Long Trail Road in Pittsford. Brent Lawrence, 35, and several other witnesses described Flanders pointing the rifle, a camouflaged Mossberg 30-06 with a scope, at the truck Lawrence was in and yelling at Lawrence to get out.
According to police, Flanders said he had gotten into an argument with Lawrence but that it never turned physical. Police said Flanders' mother, Michelle Flanders, described her son going inside and getting the rifle after a woman walked by their house and said Lawrence had hit her. Michelle Flanders said she told her son going next door with the rifle was a "bad idea," according to police, and she believed he planned to threaten Lawrence because "he does not like it when women are hit," but she did not believe he would hurt anyone.
Lawrence believed he would, according to affidavits, and he told police he feared for his life when Flanders ordered him out of the truck at riflepoint. Witnesses also described a fight between the two men in which Flanders grabbed Lawrence by the throat before Flanders left and returned with the rifle.
Police said another witness told them he talked Flanders down and unloaded the rifle. Police said they found the rifle on the ground, unloaded, with two cartridges next to it.
