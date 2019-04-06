PAWLET — A Fair Haven man was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to shoot another man.
Vermont State Police said they responded to a complaint on North Pawlet Road shortly before 9 a.m. and were told that Justin P. Jarvis, 30, had pointed a gun at Michael Parket, 31, of Pawlet, at the climax of verbal altercation and threatened to shoot him.
Police said Jarvis was cited for aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear Monday in Rutland criminal court.
