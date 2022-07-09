RUTLAND TOWN — Vermont State Police say a Proctor man was cited to court after he climbed into the drive-thru window at Taco Bell in Rutland Town on Friday night.
According to a news release, Kenrick Staine, 45, faces charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass.
Police say around 9:30 p.m., Troopers were notified of a disorderly male who had climbed through the drive-thru window of Taco Bell on Farrell Road.
Police say Staine allegedly blocked traffic in the drive thru and climbed through the window to make entry into the building. No other details were provided.
Staine was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Aug. 29.
