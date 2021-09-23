A former school board member and perennial candidate for various city offices is claiming the city has to keep letting him live in his mother’s house despite the city having taken ownership of it at tax sale.
Kam Johnston, who served a single year on the school board before failing in a re-election bid and who has repeatedly mounted unsuccessful campaigns for mayor, Board of Aldermen and city treasurer, lists 49 Pine St. as his legal residence.
That house, formerly owned by his mother, Marjorie Johnston, was one of five properties claimed by the city earlier this month after going up for tax sale last year. Johnston said his mother granted him a perpetual lease on the property for $200 a month and that he believes the city is bound to honor it.
“If they had objections to it, they came in with eyes wide open,” Johnston said.
Johnston said legal actions over the issue were making their way through court. Johnston and his mother have a long, complicated history of legal conflicts with the city over her properties, and while they have found occasional success, the Supreme Court has rejected four appeals by the Johnstons in the last year.
Johnston’s residence is not the only occupied property in the city’s possession.
The city also claimed 158 South St., 157 State St., 52 Pine St. and 19 East Washington St. after they found no buyers at tax sale last year and were not redeemed by owners or mortgage-holders during the following year. Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste, who oversees the city-owned properties program, said tenants still are living at the East Washington Street building.
Early in 2018, the city took possession of a Baxter Street house that the owner and some others had not vacated. The city took possession in March and gave the residents until May to relocate. Eviction proceedings began in July. In October, the city filed a motion for default judgment and the house caught fire the following day, killing two of the people staying there. Police said the fire was not suspicious.
Mayor David Allaire said at the time the city had done everything it could to secure the house and that the legal process was “long and cumbersome.” He said Thursday that while it was “a good question to ask” whether anything might be done differently with the new properties, he said he had not had any thoughts of how else the city could handle it.
Allaire and Strniste both referred further questions on the handling of the tenants to City Attorney Matthew Bloomer, who could not be reached for comment.
