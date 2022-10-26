Vermont State Police are investigating the death in prison of a Rutland man jailed in a notorious sexual assault case.
Police said Dan Griswold, 67, was found unresponsive late Tuesday morning in his cell at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police say prison staff and EMS responders unsuccessfully attempted emergency medical care.
Griswold was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded, and police said there were no initial indications that the death was suspicious, but that they were waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No additional details had been released by midday on Wednesday.
Griswold was convicted in 1999 of aggravated sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years to life. Vermont State Police said his minimum release was December 2025.
Coverage of the trial described Griswold as a self-employed handyman known around Rutland as “Hammerman” because of the hammer he frequently wore on a tool belt, and he already had a lengthy criminal history when he was implicated in the rape investigation.
Police said Griswold followed a woman home from Jilly’s bar one night in July 1998, pulling her into the bushes on Lalor Avenue — which was then an abandoned street but today is part of the Creek Path.
Affidavits described him shoving dirt and grass into the woman’s mouth to keep her quiet during the assault.
The victim initially picked a different person out of a photo array and identified him as the attacker, according to news coverage, but the man had an alibi. The woman said everything happened quickly and she had thought her attacker had been someone she had seen at the bar. However, police said they found Griswold’s keys at the scene and “third parties” implicated him.
Griswold’s DNA was also a match for the attacker.
After a one-week trial, the jury deliberated for four hours before convicting Griswold. His appeal was rejected by the Vermont Supreme Court in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.