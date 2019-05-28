After a two-day trial and about four and a half hour of deliberations, a jury at Rutland criminal court found a local man guilty of two felony charges and five misdemeanor charges after he pointed a flare gun at a woman last year.
Christopher G. Ferraro, 35, of Rutland, was found guilty of a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, four misdemeanor counts of violating his court-ordered conditions of release and one count of violating an abuse prevention order.
Ferraro was charged in Rutland criminal court on June 11, 2018, on 12 charges. In addition to the seven charges for which he was found guilty, Ferraro was found not guilty of another charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
Two misdemeanor charges, one of inter fence with access to emergency service and one of simple assault, were dismissed by the state at the beginning of the trial on Thursday.
After the jury delivered its verdict, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, who prosecuted the case, sent an email thanking the jury.
“I would like to thank the jury for taking the time necessary to understand the issues raised in this trial. This was a complicated domestic violence case that raised difficult questions and I appreciate the jury’s hard work,” Weaver wrote.
The charges against Ferraro were based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department. Warfle said police were responding to Ferraro’s home on the early morning of June 11, 2018.
As police were going to the home, they heard from a neighbor who said she was getting messages from a woman inside Ferraro’s home asking for help.
The neighbor said she had gone to Ferraro’s home but he had chased her out with an item that police were later able to retrieve and identify as a flare gun.
A police officers who testified during the trial said the flare gun could have caused injury or death if fired from such a close range as the neighbor described.
Warfle said police searched Ferraro’s apartment to attempt to locate him.
“We cleared the apartment room by room and we eventually located Ferraro attempting to hide in the shower area of the bathroom, behind the shower curtain,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
Warfle said Ferraro insisted he hadn’t done anything wrong and said he and the woman had just been arguing.
Police, however, based on the neighbor’s testimony and injuries the woman sustained, said they believed Ferraro had hit her.
The woman told police she didn’t remember all of the details of the incident. According to the affidavit, when being questioned, the woman said Ferraro “gave a love tap” and, when asked why, said, “because I deserve it.”
On Friday, Weaver and attorney Albert Fox, who represented Ferraro, gave their closing arguments.
Fox told the jury that Ferraro was not disputing the charges based on Ferraro having contact with the woman in violation of court orders.
Saying the other charges, which alleged violence, were the reason for the trial, which started on Thursday, he urged the members of the jury to listen to the woman’s testimony to hear whether it was being fed to her by the police were were questioning her.
Fox also accused the neighbor of having romantic feelings for his client.
Weaver said he understood the woman might have found it difficult to respond to police but he pointed out that there was little time for the woman to invent a cover story. He also said that the story provided by the woman and the story told by the neighbor matched up.
While Ferraro was convicted on Friday, he was not sentenced. Instead, the Vermont Department of Corrections was ordered to create a pre-sentence report on Ferraro. When the report is ready, his sentencing hearing will be scheduled.
Ferraro could be sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
