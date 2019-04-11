A local man could be sentenced to up to 10½ years in jail after being convicted by a jury Wednesday in Rutland criminal court on two criminal charges related to an attempted burglary at the Vermont Rail Yard in 2017.
Eric Bryan, 39, of Rutland, was charged in Rutland criminal court on Jan. 17, 2017, on a felony count of attempted burglary, a felony count of possession of burglary tools and one misdemeanor count each of unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief.
In a press release, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said burglaries were “serious criminal acts.”
“A burglary disrupts the peace to which all Vermonters and Vermont businesses are entitled. Thanks to the swift and dilligent actions of the Rutland City Police, two would-be burglars were caught in the act,” Kennedy said in a statement.
The charge of unlawful trespass was dismissed on Wednesday before the trial, according to Ian Sullivan, the deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County who prosecuted the case.
Sullivan said it was Judge Thomas Zonay who dismissed the charge of possession of burglary tools after the evidence was presented because Zonay found the “tools in this case and the evidence presented did not meet the statutory definition necessary to sustain a conviction for burglar’s tools,” Sullivan said by email.
Judge Thomas Zonay ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to conduct a pre-sentence investigation of Bryan before his sentencing hearing which is scheduled for May 29.
In an affidavit, Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police responded to a report about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2017, of two men using bolt cutters on a fence at the Vermont Rail Yard.
Harvey described the area as being completely surrounded by a fence with barbed wire at the top. The gates were locked, Harvey said.
Harvey said he and another officer climbed the fence to get into the yard and found a hole had been cut in the fence. While searching the area, police found two men, later identified as Bryan and Richard Bates, 33, using a crowbar to try to get into a building at the site.
Harvey said he drew his gun and ordered Bryan and Bates to stop what they were doing and show their hands. According to the affidavit, Bryan complied but Bates fled on foot.
“After a brief struggle with Bates, I placed him into custody,” Harvey said in the affidavit.
Harvey said police found the bolt cutters and the crowbar, which Bates had dropped when he tried to flee.
Ian Sullivan, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, prosecuted the case against Bryan on Wednesday while Bryan was represented by attorney T. Lamar Enzor.
Kennedy said in her statement that she was “thankful my office was able to bring these two individuals to justice.”
Bates has already pleaded guilty to burglary. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Bates was given a probationary sentence, but there were no details about the length of the sentence.
