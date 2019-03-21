A Castleton man is facing almost 40 years in jail after being found guilty Tuesday by a jury on four felony charges and two misdemeanors based on incidents in early September 2017 in Rutland.
Scott M. Lafaso, 50, was arraigned on Sept. 11, 2017, in Rutland criminal court on one felony count each of burglary into an occupied home, second-degree unlawful restraint and two felony counts of unlawful trespass into an occupied home. Also, Lafaso was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
During his arraignment, Lafaso pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
After a one-day trial on Tuesday, Lafaso was found guilty of all six charges. Judge Thomas Zonay ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to conduct a pre-sentence investigation prior to Lafaso's sentencing, which is scheduled for July 3.
In an affidavit, police said they spoke with a woman, who was 48 at the time, around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 8, 2017, while she was on her front porch.
“(The woman) was upset and crying at the time. (The woman) said that her ex-boyfriend, Scott M. Lafaso was inside her residence refusing to leave,” the affidavit said.
The woman took police to her second-floor apartment. When they went inside, Lafaso was not visible but he eventually “came out from behind the door of the darkened front most bedroom,” police said.
The woman said Lafaso did not live at her apartment and didn't have a key. She said she believed he had climbed on top of an exterior porch to reach her apartment.
According to the woman, Lafaso had recently, to Sept. 8, 2017, used a ladder to get inside her apartment.
On Sept. 8, 2017, she told police Lafaso had not threatened her but she was afraid he would continue to follow her and come to her apartment.
The woman was granted a temporary restraining order. In her application, she said that around Sept. 8, 2017, Lafaso had come to her home and thrown things at the window to get her attention. She said she told him to leave and later went out with friends.
The woman said Lafaso had continued following her and asked to talk with her until her friends told him to leave. When she got home, she said, he was inside her apartment.
The affidavit includes a statement the woman gave to police on Sept. 3, 2017. She said when she came home early that morning, she saw Lafaso riding his bicycle near her home.
She and a friend looked around hoping he had left but she told police when she went to bed, she heard a noise. When she looked outside, she saw he had placed a ladder up against the house.
'He said, 'Please talk to me. I love you. I don't care if I get arrested. This is the only way I can talk to you since you changed your number,'' the affidavit said.
The woman said she had been reluctant to call police because Lafaso has a criminal record, and she didn't want him to spend more time in jail. However, she said, she decided she needed to contact police for her own safety.
In a statement supporting her application for an order of protection on Sept. 3, 2017, the woman said Lafaso had a history of telling her, after she told him their relationship was over, “We are over when I say it's over.”
She said he called her frequently when he was in prison until she blocked his calls and told police on the day he left prison, there were almost 60 blocked calls from the prison.
Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Travis Weaver prosecuted the case Tuesday. Lafaso was represented by attorney T. Lamar Enzor.
Lafaso's criminal record includes a sentence of 10 months in December 2008 after leading police on a slow-speed chase that ended once he crashed through a chain link fence at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland and then tried to flee on foot. In that case, Lafaso pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, careless and negligent operation and possession of marijuana.
Lafaso could be sentenced to up to 39 years in prison. The longest contributor to the sentence could be the burglary charge, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.