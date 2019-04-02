A local man could face life in prison if convicted of a felony charge based on an accusation that he used a flare gun to rob Mac’s Convenience Store on Friday.
Richard S. King, 40, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of assault and robbery with a weapon.
King was charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement which can be filed against a defendant who has been convicted of three or more felony charges. If a person is convicted as a habitual offender, a judge could sentence the defendant to up to life in prison.
In King’s case, the four felonies were from Rutland County. The charges were: escaping from custody in 2013; cocaine sale in 2008; assault and robbery with a weapon in 2004; and possession of stolen property in 1998.
In an affidavit, Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was notified about the armed robbery at Mac’s on South Main Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.
At the store, Rosario spoke with Amy Hayes, a Mac’s employee, who said the alleged robbery happened around 10:20 p.m.
She said a man came into the store wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black bandanna over his face. Hayes said she activated an alarm because “she had a feeling that something was about to happen.”
Hayes said the man handed her a note telling her to give him money and lottery tickets. She said he told her he had a gun but didn’t describe seeing it.
However, she told police she recognized the man’s voice and the gray sweatshirt he was wearing because she believed he delivered beer to the store.
“Hayes again said that she recognized the male’s voice and the gray sweatshirt he was wearing because she had seen this sweatshirt every time he came into the store to deliver beer,” Rosario wrote.
Rosario said he watched video surveillance of the alleged robbery.
Police were able to track down King through the beer distribution company.
Rosario said police were able to speak with King at his home on Friday. He said King initially denied any involvement in the robbery until Rosario continued to question him.
“I told him that I knew that he was having money issues and addictions problems and that his break-up with his girlfriend must have been tearing him apart. King agreed with me,” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
As they continued to talk, King told Rosario that on Friday he “puts on his sweatshirt and boots and walks the train tracks to Mac’s and took money from the lady working there.” Rosario said King told him he took the money to an local bars, bought cocaine and then used it.
King allegedly admitted to having a flare gun that he pulled out of his sweatshirt “for a moment” but denied pointing it at the cashier or threatening to use it on her.
“King said that now he has no defense in court because he just told me what he had done and he knows that he is going to jail now for a long time,” Rosario wrote.
Rosario said King told him that he had thrown the bandanna, a pair of gloves and the flare gun into a swamp area near the train tracks.
But after being arrested and placed in the holding cell at the Rutland City Police Station, King told Rosario he had placed the flare gun in a filing cabinet at his home. Rosario said in the affidavit that King had given police permission to return to his home where they found the flare gun in the filing cabinet.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh requested Monday that King be held without bail based on his criminal history and the possibility he could be sentenced to life in prison.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents King, said he wouldn’t object to King being held but asked the court to schedule a hearing to determine whether King will be given a chance to be released pending resolution of the case against him.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.