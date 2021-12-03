A 50-year-old Rutland man, who was denied bail after pleading not guilty to multiple drug charges in Vermont Superior Court last week, had bail switched to $75,000 after a hearing Friday.
But Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, also is now facing a federal complaint on a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in Rutland County on Nov. 23, records show.
Special Agent Seth Fiore of Homeland Security Investigations said five plastic bags were found in Jackson’s red Ford Freestyle after it was pulled over by Rutland City Police as he drove past a drug raid in progress in progress at 55 Killington Avenue by federal, state and local investigators on Nov. 23.
Jackson, who was wanted on three state charges of sale of crack cocaine, had two passengers in the car, which was later impounded, Fiore said. He wrote investigators requested a search warrant and five plastic bags were seized with a combined weight of 466.6 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Three firearms — two of them loaded — were recovered from a bedroom at the Killington Avenue apartment that Jackson was known to use, Homeland Security said in federal court papers.
No date has been set for the federal court appearance.
In state criminal court on Friday, Jackson’s bail status changed after Ray Sun, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, reported his office didn’t receive all the paperwork to establish Jackson’s criminal history.
Jackson denied in Rutland criminal court last week one felony count of trafficking cocaine, three felony counts of selling cocaine and one misdemeanor count each of cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
But during his arraignment, Jackson faced the possibility of being held without bail expressly because he was being charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement that allows a defendant, if they are convicted of a new felony charge, to be sentenced to up to life in prison.
A defendant can only be charged as a habitual offender if he or she has three or more felony convictions.
The argument made by prosecutors is that a defendant facing a life sentence has more incentive to flee to evade prosecution.
Judge David Fenster was told by Sun that the Rutland County prosecutor’s office had asked New York, where Jackson’s prior felony convictions took place, for the proper records but hadn’t received them. Sun said the delay may have been because of the shortened Thanksgiving holiday work week.
But Fenster pointed out the local charges based on affidavits by members of the Vermont Drug Task Force go back several months. He said the state could have asked for the records earlier.
Some charges against Jackson came from a task force investigation but some were claimed by Rutland City Police based on incidents the officers said happened Nov. 24.
Attorney Christopher Perkett, who represents Jackson, asked for low bail for his client, saying he did not have a regular job or resources to post a significant amount of bail. Perkett said Jackson had been aware police were investigating him but remained in Rutland where he has lived for about seven years.
Perkett argued Jackson, if allowed free on bail, would come to court when scheduled and respond to the pending charges.
Fenster, however, said he believed Jackson’s criminal history and the serious nature of the pending charges meant a different calculation for the bail amount. A bail of $75,000 is higher than what is usually imposed for a nonviolent crime.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online offender locator, Jackson was still in the Rutland jail as of about 5:30 p.m. Friday and had not posted bail.
Mike Donoghue contributed to this story.
