A lawyer representing a man accused of assaulting a woman had an unusual counter when a prosecutor claimed his client had no real ties to the area: Evan L. Hart has the state of Vermont tattooed on his chest.
Hart, 22, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and one misdemeanor count each of interference with access to emergency services, reckless endangerment and domestic assault.
During Hart’s arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Thomas Zonay to set bail at $10,000. In support of her request, Raleigh said Hart did not have strong ties to the community, a job or a home.
Attorney Christopher Davis, who represents Hart, said his client had fairly substantial ties to the community including attending Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester and the tattoo which Davis said he was told by Hart says, “East Dorset, Vermont” where the Vermont state motto, “Freedom and Unity,” is usually written.
Davis said he hadn’t seen the tattoo himself and added that was probably because Hart was in handcuffs.
The charges against Hart were supported by an affidavit written by Trooper Steven Schutt who said he responded to a report of an assault on Wednesday in Wallingford.
Schutt said he spoke with a 22-year-old woman who said she was living with Hart in his 1997 Ford Ranger pickup in Mount Tabor. In a sworn written statement, the woman said Hart had locked her out of the truck after “arguing with me over weed.”
The woman said Hart drove the truck in circles while she was in the back and would stop suddenly in what she believed was an attempt to throw her out of the back.
The woman said she broke the back window of the truck so she could get her dog.
While she was still in the truck, Hart shoved her head into the passenger side window, she told Schutt. She said she told him she planned to call the police and got out of the truck but dropped her phone.
“He thought his phone was mine and smashed it. He then realized he smashed his phone, and he smashed my phone,” the woman wrote in her statement.
The woman said she feared for her life several times during the alleged incident. She said on Tuesday, he threatened to take her to Mount Tabor and kill her.
According to the woman, she was able to get away from Hart when he stopped to get gas in Wallingford.
The affidavit does not explain how Hart was arrested, but Davis told the judge his client had said he was outside his father’s home in Dorset, using his father’s wireless internet connection. Davis said Hart had just submitted an online application seeking work at the Okemo ski resort.
When police arrived, Hart turned himself in without incident, Davis said.
“In my conversations with him, judge, I certainly find him to be a fairly mellow individual,” Davis said.
While Raleigh said Hart’s records showed no criminal convictions, she said police told her he had a pending charge of domestic assault in Oregon. Davis said he had spoken with his client about the alleged matter and said he believed there was a court matter but didn’t know if it was a criminal case.
Raleigh briefly discussed the possibility of imposing a curfew, even though Hart is living out of his truck, but Zonay said he would impose a requirement instead that Hart provide the state with information about where he would be staying in Vermont so the curfew could be imposed there.
Davis said he didn’t believe his client would be able to post bail.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator website, Hart was being held at the Rutland jail as of Thursday afternoon.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Hart could be sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.