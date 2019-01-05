A local man is facing criminal charges after police said he assaulted the mother of his child on Tuesday in Rutland.
Michael Wilder, 20, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count each of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
In an affidavit, Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he met with a woman on Wednesday at the Rutland police station.
The woman told Plakas she had been assaulted by Wilder on Tuesday.
She said after an argument, Wilder hit her head against a wall and tried to throw her down a staircase. The woman said she had been able to stop herself from going down the stairs because of a railing.
The woman gave Plakas a torn and bloody tank-top shirt she said he had ripped off of her.
According to the woman, the blood belonged to Wilder. She said he had punched a door, causing his hand to bleed, before he allegedly assaulted her.
Plakas said the woman told him she didn’t want to press charges against Wilder because of their 7-month-old child but only wanted to obtain a relief from abuse order against him. She told police she was afraid for the safety of the child, the affidavit said.
Plakas said he asked the woman if he could contact her if he needed more information. She told him Wilder had broken her phone.
In her application for a relief from abuse order, the woman said the incident started after she asked Wilder to “hang out” and wrote he then “flipped out for no reason.”
While she later told Plakas the incident “happened so fast,” she also told police “it felt like forever.”
Plakas said Wilder couldn’t immediately be found but another officer, Ambrosia Houle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said she found Wilder shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Houle said Wilder was taken into custody without incident.
During an interview at the police station, Wilder said the woman “woke him up, waiting to start a fight.”
Wilder said he pushed the woman “in an effort to get her to stop arguing with him, and she hit the fish tank.”
He said he tried to “escort” the woman out of his room with his hand “lightly on her back.”
Wilder told Houle the woman tried to punch him in the face but, he ducked.
“At this point, Wilder pushed (the woman) outside of the room and she tripped over her own feet,” Houle wrote in the affidavit.
Houle said Wilder admitted throwing the woman’s phone down the stairs, picking the buttons off her boots and punching the door, all out of anger.
Wilder was released without bail.
If convicted of the charges against him, Wilder could be sentenced to up to 2½ years in jail.
