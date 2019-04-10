A local man is being held in jail after an accusation of committing domestic assault Sunday while a charge that he committed another domestic assault against a different person in June is pending.
Michael S. Nunn, 32, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint.
Judge Thomas Zonay ordered Nunn held without bail until a hearing — scheduled for April 16 — that will determine whether Nunn will get an opportunity to be released from custody pending resolution of the charges.
If Nunn is convicted of the charges, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.
In an affidavit, Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to a Royce Street home on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.
At the home, Dumas said he spoke with an 18-year-old woman who said she had a relationship with Nunn. She said that what started as an argument with Nunn escalated and he started to “throw her around.”
“(The woman) advised he put his hands around her neck as if he was going to strangle her, but he quickly removed his hands like he was trying to restrain himself from doing it. She was afraid that he was going to strangle her again and advised about two or three weeks ago he strangled her and she thought he was going to kill her. She was extremely frightened by that, and he advised he would never do it again,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
She said at one point during the alleged altercation, Nunn threw her on the bed and held her down for about a minute.
The woman told police she was “able to fight her way out of it by pushing him off and bit him on the arm.” She said she was able to leave the home and got in her car to leave but said Nunn was on her car as she tried to leave.
Nunn told police they were arguing about her talking to her ex-boyfriend. He said she “ran at him aggressively a few times” but he was not afraid “because no matter how things work out, I’m (expletive) bigger than her,” the affidavit said.
He told police that he sat on the bed and put his arm around her, holding on when they stood up until she bit him, Dumas said in the affidavit. He allegedly admitted that made him angry, and he punched the television, which police said they saw was outside broken when they first arrived.
Dumas said Nunn told him he got on the woman’s car to try to get her to stay but got off after she drove for what he estimated was 6 feet.
Two neighbors told police that Nunn threatened to hurt them or vandalize their vehicles after one of them told Nunn to leave the woman alone.
The charge was based on an incident the woman told them about Sunday. She said sometime around mid-March, he strangled her for two to three minutes.
“While strangling (the woman), (Nunn) asked if she wanted to die three separate times. (The woman) advised (Nunn) was intoxicated, angry, very aggressive and belligerent,” Dumas wrote in a supplementary affidavit.
Nunn pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court in June as well to one misdemeanor count each of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, unlawful mischief and reckless endangerment.
In that case, Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was called to a Forest Street apartment for an alleged suicide attempt. A 24-year-old woman at the home said she and Nunn had been arguing. As the argument escalated, she tried to go into the bathroom and call police but Nunn grabbed and smashed her phone.
The woman said Nunn grabbed her by the neck during the incident, but she said he didn’t attempt to strangle her.
She said the fighting happened in front of a 2-year-old child who lived at the home.
Nunn told police at the time that “things got kinda out of hand” and that he “kinda lost (his) mind a little bit” but said there was “no physical contact for the most part.”
For those charges, Nunn could be sentenced to up to four years in jail if he is convicted of all four of them.
