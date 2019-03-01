A local man is facing a criminal charge after police cited him for a criminal charge after police accused him of driving while under the influence of drugs that may have included marijuana.
Jason C. Weedman, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 28 to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Weedman requested time to look into hiring an attorney but returned to court on Monday to say he planned to represent himself.
In an affidavit, Cpl. Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he has taken special training in a program designed to “bridge the gap” between driving under the influence of alcohol recognition and the Drug Recognition Expert, or DRE, training.
On Nov. 23, Warfle was dispatched to the parking lot known as “the pit,” at the intersection of Center and Wales streets after police received a report of a man passed out in a 2012 Nissan Juke. Warfle said when he reached the site, he found the car and noted the engine was running and the brake lights were on.
“I walked up to the driver’s side and I observed a male subject in the driver’s seat who was slumped over and had a stream of drool emitting from his mouth to his lap. This is an indicator of impaired driving,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
The driver was identified as Weedman, Warfle said.
Warfle said he “immediately detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from Weedman.
According to the affidavit, Warfle asked Weedman what was going on, and he responded he had fallen asleep.
Weedman denied he had been drinking alcohol but when asked about how much marijuana he smoked, Weedman said, according to the affidavit, “Uhh, a li’l bit (started to snicker.)”
“I asked Weedman how long he had been sitting at his current location, he said, ‘Uhh, probably like 30 minutes.’ I asked Weedman where he was going to go when he came to, he said, ‘Uhhmm, where am I anyways?’ I told Weedman where he was, he said, ‘Yeah, OK, um, I park right here, I guess,’” the affidavit said.
Weedman allegedly admitted to using marijuana but said he hadn’t used any while parked in the pit.
Warfle said Weedman failed to successfully complete a counting test used to determine if a driver was impaired.
Warfle said he took Weedman, with Weedman’s permission, to the police station to conduct field sobriety tests because of the cold weather.
A breath sample indicated there was no alcohol in Weedman’s system.
According to Warfle, another police officer, certified as a DRE, supported his suspicion that Weedman was under the influence of what appeared to be marijuana or another mind-altering substance.
At the police department, Weedman declined to answer questions from police but admitted to using marijuana before driving.
Warfle said he obtained a search warrant to take a sample of Weedman’s blood.
A laboratory report was provided to police Dec. 17 said that clonozapem, a tranquilizer, and THC the active ingredient in marijuana, were found in Weedman’s blood.
Weedman, who was released without bail, could be sentenced to up to 2 years in jail if convicted of the charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.