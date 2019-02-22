A local man is facing two felony charges after police said a woman, who has an abuse prevention order against him, told them he had sent her almost 640 text messages.
Robert F. Cioffi, 50, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of violating an abuse prevention order and aggravated stalking.
Those charges were modified to felonies although they are often misdemeanors. For the violation of an abuse prevention order, the modification was because Cioffi has been convicted of violating an abuse prevention order in the past. For the stalking charge, the modification was applied because a court order was in place at the time he allegedly committed the crime.
In an affidavit, Officer Ambrosia Houle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police were contacted Feb. 16 by a 48-year-old woman who said she had an abuse prevention order against Cioffi.
Houle said that as she was speaking to the woman, who said Cioffi had been trying to contact her, Cioffi was using a relative’s cellphone to try to call the woman.
Houle said she answered the phone but Cioffi was “reluctant to talk to her” because he knew it was not the woman he was allegedly trying to reach. She said he eventually identified himself as “Rob.”
“I identified myself as Officer Houle with the Rutland City Police Department and informed Cioffi that he was in violation of his APO (Abuse Prevention Order) and he stated that he knew and that he was sorry,” Houle said in the affidavit.
Houle said the woman was granted the order on Feb. 2. Court records showed Cioffi was served with the order the same day and signed a form that showed he received the order.
In a written statement, the woman said Cioffi had sent her 639 text messages. It wasn’t immediately clear from the affidavit what the time frame was for the alleged messages.
She said he had called her until his cellphone ran out of minutes and then used a relative’s phone to call her. She said he had left messages demanding to talk to his children and threatening to call the police or the Vermont Department for Children and Families if she didn’t agree.
“Left message stating he can see I’ve seen messages off his computer and he has deleted them on his end (and) so I can’t prove what he’s saying. Robert called seven times so I drove to the police station,” the woman said in a sworn written statement.
The woman said Cioffi had left her a wide variety of messages, telling her he loved her, calling her by an obscenity, telling her he wanted to have sex, asking if he could buy her a Valentine’s Day gift and writing “hope you die.”
Houle said the woman told her that the messages had caused her stress and anxiety and she was fearful because she didn’t know if he would follow through with the threats.
The affidavit said police went to Cioffi’s parent’s home in an attempt to find him. While he wasn’t there, he later turned himself in at the Rutland City police station where he was taken into custody without incident.
According to Houle, Cioffi gave a statement in which he admitted to contacting the woman and said he knew the abuse prevention order was in effect but said he “wanted to make sure everything was okay.”
On Tuesday, Judge Thomas Zonay said he was concerned by the large number of text messages Cioffi allegedly sent which he said showed a “single-minded focus.”
Zonay didn’t place bail on Cioffi but ordered him to observe a 24-hour curfew at his parent’s home.
If convicted of both charges against him, Cioffi could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.