A Vermont man is facing five criminal charges, including four felonies, after police said he fled from a traffic stop and hid in a barn for two hours.
Brandon R. Yandow, 23, who one court record lists as from Castleton, while another says he lives in Bristol, which is in Addison County, was due to be arraigned on Feb. 3 in Rutland criminal court on two felony charges related to driving while under the influence of alcohol, a felony charge of negligent driving while attempting to elude police, a felony charge of impeding police and a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving.
However, Yandow did not appear in court for arraignment. Judge David Fenster issued a $2,500 warrant along with an order that said if Yandow is arrested on the warrant and posts bail, he is to be given a citation to appear in court the next business day.
The charges of driving under the influence have been modified to felonies as Yandow has been convicted three times of similar charges. According to court records, Yandow’s previous convictions were in June 2018, February 2017 and October 2015.
The charges against Yandow are based on an affidavit written by William Humphries, chief of the Fair Haven Police Department, who said he noticed Yandow driving a Subaru Impreza on Jan. 17, around 3:25 p.m., on South Main Street in Fair Haven because the car had no inspection sticker.
Humphries said he followed Yandow with his lights on but Yandow turned left on Greene Road, passed another vehicle and accelerated away from Humphries’ cruiser.
Humphries noted in the affidavit that the weather was very cold and the road, which Humphries said was curved and very narrow, was covered with sand which made it hard to it hard to navigate at high speeds.
According to Humphries, he followed the Impreza to a farm at the end of Taconic View Drive which is a dead-end road. Humphries said he saw Yandow running away from the car and behind a home.
Humphries said he talked to Yandow’s father, who was a passenger in the car and who was still sitting in the passenger seat.
Other officers arrived at the scene to help Humphries search, including a K-9 unit with the Vermont State Police.
Humphries said he spoke with the father, who refused to say who was driving, and learned the Impreza was owned by Brandon Yandow’s girlfriend.
“When (Yandow’s father) was asked about this, he stated, ‘You know I can’t tell you,’ but would smile and fist bump this officer,” Humphries wrote in the affidavit.
Humphries said police began their search and determined that Brandon Yandow had entered the barn on the property and hadn’t left.
“I then interviewed (Yandow’s father) again about this and he again told me he could not tell me and smiled. When I told (him) I felt he was bull(expletive)ing me, he again smiled and fist bumped me,” Humphries wrote in the affidavit.
Police could not initially locate Brandon Yandow but Humphries said as the temperature was about 5 degrees and there were no footprints leading outside the barn, Humphries decided to try searching again.
“We then again entered the barn and began to search. Within a few minutes, (Yandow) came out the hay (sic) and surrendered himself. It should be noted (Yandow) hid the barn (sic) for over two hours,” Humphries wrote.
According to the affidavit, Yandow told police his father had been driving during the chase.
Humphries said during the drive to the Fair Haven police station, Yandow admitted he had been driving, he had been drinking and he had been “scared and that’s why he ran.”
While the affidavit said Yandow gave a preliminary breath sample which indicated he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.086, he declined to give an evidentiary breath sample. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 percent.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Yandow could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.
