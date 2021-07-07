BURLINGTON — A Burlington man, whom federal authorities say had 7,000 bags of heroin and a loaded firearm four months after he was placed on state probation, was ordered held without bail Wednesday pending trial in U.S. District Court.
Ramzi M. Kori, 21, a former member of the Castleton University soccer team, is charged with possession with intent to distribute the heroin, according to the criminal complaint.
The suspected heroin, the loaded 9-mm handgun, $2,500 in cash and three cellphones were seized during a traffic stop on Route 117 in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon as part of an ongoing drug investigation, court papers show.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said agents have investigated recent drug trafficking and they were looking for a white 2016 Land Rover as part of the case. Hartford Police reported the vehicle was northbound Tuesday on Interstate 89 and the DEA spotted it in Waterbury.
The Land Rover got off the interstate at Exit 11 in Richmond and after a couple of traffic violations, the driver was signaled to pull over, the DEA said. While the DEA was speaking with Kori, who was the lone occupant, a police dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs, a court affidavit said.
Kori, who did not own the Land Rover, told at least three stories to investigators, the affidavit said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon that she was concerned Kori was back in trouble so soon. She said while the initial federal complaint is for possession with intent to distribute heroin, she said another charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm could be added. Fuller also thought a violation of probation charge also could be filed by officials in New York.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed. He said there were no known conditions that would ensure public safety and ordered Kori held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Kori was placed on state probation in Saratoga County, New York for 5 years in March after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a loaded 9-mm handgun without a permit. New York State Police said he was pulled over for multiple infractions in the northbound lane of Interstate 87 near Glens Falls on Aug. 8, 2020. Besides finding the gun in the car, troopers said they saw signs of drug use and drug paraphernalia.
Castleton University records showed Kori played varsity soccer at least one season and started 17 games. The university reported Kori was a former member of the soccer team at Burlington High School winning at least one state title before graduating in 2018.
Doyle noted the defendant has studied at the University of Vermont, but when asked if he would be returning in the fall, Kori said it wasn’t clear.
Federal Defender Michael Desautels had argued he believed there were strict conditions that could be imposed to ensure the community would be safe.
