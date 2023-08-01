A Florida man is in prison for an alleged sexual assault on a local woman.
Keith Moyer, 59, of Orange City, Florida, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of sexual assault–no consent. The charge carries a three-year minimum prison sentence and a potential maximum of life. Moyer was ordered held without bail.
Police said a woman arrived at the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department Monday afternoon to report that Moyer had sexually assaulted her Saturday night.
The woman said Moyer was visiting someone she knew, according to affidavits, and they had all gone out to drink and see a band play. She said she got drunk and decided to spend the night at the same house where Moyer was staying, getting there at around 11:30 p.m., when she promptly fell asleep on the couch.
The woman said she woke up an hour to an hour-and-a-half later in the spare bedroom with Moyer, unaware of how she had gotten there. She told police Moyer was committing a sexual act and making sexual comments while pulling on her clothing. She said she got up pretending to need to use the bathroom, gathered her things and drove home.
Police said the woman communicated about the incident with others who had been in the group that went out together, and one described a conversation with Moyer in which Moyer said he thought the woman had come on to him and that he may have taken things too far.
Police said they collected the dress the woman had been wearing as evidence.
Police said that when they spoke to Moyer, he admitted to having touched the woman sexually, but said he could not recall the event clearly because he had been intoxicated.