A Florida man is in prison for an alleged sexual assault on a local woman.

Keith Moyer, 59, of Orange City, Florida, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of sexual assault–no consent. The charge carries a three-year minimum prison sentence and a potential maximum of life. Moyer was ordered held without bail.

