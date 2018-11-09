A man identified in court records as homeless is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 19 after police said his car hit another vehicle Sept. 26 and left the area.
Christopher P. Davis, 25, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on one misdemeanor count each of driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident, but he was being held in the Springfield jail that day. His arraignment was rescheduled for Nov. 19 and the Rutland County court clerks added a note that he to be taken from the jail to court.
Police said another driver reported the crash. He said a man, later identified as Davis, had hit his vehicle from the back.
The driver said Davis had gotten out of his car and spoke to the driver but then drove off. The man said the crash had caused only some scratches to his trailer hitch that were so minor, he didn't plan to report them.
“(The driver) was just upset with the fact that (Davis) drove off with no care about the situation,” the affidavit said.
Police they located Davis a few hours later. He allegedly admitted to the crash and leaving the scene but said with his license suspended, “he did not need to into anymore trouble, so he left the scene.”
Davis could be sentenced to up to 4 years in jail if convicted of the pending charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.