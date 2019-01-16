A Rutland man is in jail after allegedly threatening a woman and her boyfriend.
Zachary A. Porter, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated stalking and misdemeanor charges of violating an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest, criminal threatening and violating his conditions of release on a previous charge. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of nine years in prison.
Porter was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Travis Weaver said the state’s request to hold Porter without bail was due to the growing collection of pending charges against him.
“Essentially, this case has a six-month history that goes back to June,” he said. “Since June, the defendant’s been not just under conditions of release, but abuse prevention orders. ... Mr. Porter has made references to either suicide or suicide by cop.”
In June, Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to a Robbins Street home.
A mother at the home told a police dispatcher that Porter was in the house with her daughter and had threatened to grab a knife if she called the police.
Harvey said when police got to the home, Porter told them “he wanted to go ‘suicide by cop’” but didn’t have any weapons. Two officers were able to apprehend Porter and remove him from the home. Harvey said Porter had resisted the efforts of the officers.
In that case, Porter has pending charges of resisting arrest, criminal threatening and violating the terms of an abuse prevention order. Porter pleaded not guilty to the charges, all misdemeanors, in Rutland criminal court on June 8.
Earlier this month, Porter was back in Rutland criminal court.
He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 7 to a new count of violating an abuse prevention order and four counts of violating his court-ordered conditions of release.
All of the charges are misdemeanors.
The charges were based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Christopher Alger, also of the Rutland City Police Department.
Alger said the woman from the alleged June incident had called police on Jan. 5 to say Porter was trying to break into her home.
Alger said he reached the home and while speaking with the mother and her daughter, another officer apprehended a man later identified as Porter.
The woman showed police a text message from Porter that said, “I’m (expletive) here better call the cops,” according to the affidavit.
At the police station, Alger interviewed Porter. He allegedly acknowledged he was under a restraining order but had gone to the woman’s home. He said police “can arrest him as many times as they need to arrest (him.)”
The most recent batch of charges stem from an incident early Saturday morning, according to affidavits, when the woman called 911 and said Porter had threatened to come to her house and shoot her.
Police said they were present when Porter called again and invited the woman’s boyfriend to come to Pine Street. When the woman asked if this was so Porter could “jump him,” according to affidavits, Porter replied in the affirmative, saying, “I ain’t playing no more, ho.” Police said Porter then called the woman’s roommate and offered to fight him.
Police said they were unable to find Porter during the day, and that the woman reported further threatening calls during the day, including one in which he said he would shoot up her house. Police said she also made a recording of Porter calling her boyfriend and threatening to kill him.
In addition to orders that he not contact or threaten the woman, court records show Porter was supposed to be observing a curfew at a Wallingford address. Police said Vermont State Troopers tried to find him there only to be told he was not living there.
Police said they ultimately found Porter early Sunday morning in his mother’s hotel room, and that he tried not to be taken from the room as officers took him into custody.
Weaver said that the state would support letting Porter out of jail to go to a secure mental health treatment facility. Porter’s attorney, Ron Ferrara, said Porter would likely benefit from some sort of mental health treatment and that he intended to ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court.
“He’s denied what happened here,” Ferrara said. “I’ve listened to what he has to say about it. There are some questions. ... He doesn’t have a gun. A lot of that may be bluster if it occurred that way.”
