KILLINGTON — A chair lift at the Killington Resort's Bear Mountain was shut down for 10 minutes on Saturday because of a Chittenden man's unsafe snowboarding, according to the Vermont State Police.
Michael Halliday, 45, of Chittenden, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct in Rutland criminal court on April 15, Trooper Charles Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, said in a press release.
Gardner said troopers from the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police were notified on Saturday around 1 p.m. about an alleged assault police were told had happened around 8:30 a.m.
Halliday told police he was assaulted by employees of Bear Mountain.
However, Gardner said the police investigation determined that no assault occurred, and that Halliday was acting in a threatening manner toward Killington employees.
He was further making unreasonable noise in a public location and snowboarding through areas clearly marked as unsafe which resulted in the chair lift being shut down for about 10 minutes, the press release said.
