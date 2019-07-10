A $5,000 warrant has been issued for an East Street man who is accused of assaulting another man April 29 in Rutland.
Travis M. Bunnell, 29, of Rutland, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court Monday to be arraigned on a felony charge of aggravated assault.
When he failed to appear, a warrant was issued for $5,000. The warrant was issued by Judge Samuel Hoar with an order that if Bunnell is arrested and posts bail, he should be cited to appear in court the following business day.
Rutland County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he requested a bail of $5,000 because police alleged in an affidavit that Bunnell seriously injured the man he allegedly assaulted.
Also, Sullivan pointed out that Bunnell’s criminal history showed he failed to appear for court proceedings twice.
In an affidavit, Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said a man reported an assault May 2 that he said had occurred April 29. He told Plakas he had just been released from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Plakas said the man agreed to provide police with his medical records from the alleged incident. Doctors said the man had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in a subdural hematoma, which the U.S. National Library of Medicine describes as a “collection of blood between the covering of the brain and the surface of the brain.”
The man told Plakas that he was once in a relationship with a woman who is now involved with Bunnell.
Plakas said the man showed him text messages exchanged by himself and Bunnell. Both said they wanted to fight each other. The man told Plakas he was “heavily intoxicated” when he wrote the texts he sent to Bunnell.
According to the man, he and Bunnell fought outside a Moon Brook Drive home April 29. He said Bunnell hit him in the face multiple times and he was knocked unconscious.
The man told Plakas that his mother and stepfather took him to Rutland Regional Medical Center, not because of the injuries he suffered in the alleged fight, but because he drank a pint of vodka in a short amount of time and his relatives were concerned about his level of intoxication.
The alleged victim’s mother provided police a written statement. She said she came home April 29 after the alleged fight, which took place outside her home. She said Bunnell told her he knocked her son out. She said Bunnell told her he has a “very short fuse,” and he didn’t like the way her son was speaking to Bunnell’s girlfriend.
The alleged victim’s mother said she asked if her grandchildren had seen the fight. Bunnell told her the children were not home at the time.
Plakas said he encountered some difficulties contacting Bunnell, but on June 13, Bunnell came to the Rutland City police station.
“I briefly spoke to (Bunnell) in the lobby of RCPD, requesting he come into an interview room to talk further about this incident. (Bunnell) declined, stating that he would be arrested regardless of what he says, so he did not wish to speak with me. (Bunnell) was cooperative and polite during my brief encounter with him,” Plakas wrote.
The charge of aggravated assault is punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
