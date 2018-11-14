A man who was charged twice with domestic assault within about a month was arraigned Tuesday on two new felony counts of domestic assault.
Ryan Beauharnois, 23, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony counts of first-degree domestic assault and second-degree aggravated domestic assault committed while under a court order, and a misdemeanor count of violating court-ordered conditions of release.
If convicted of the charges, Beauharnois could be sentenced to more than 20 years in jail.
Also, Beauharnois was arraigned on a separate misdemeanor count, from a separate incident, of violating his conditions of release. He pleaded not guilty to that charge as well.
The first set of charges is based on an affidavit written by Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Harvey said police were sent to the Roadway Inn in Rutland on Sunday, Oct. 28, for a report of a fight between two people staying there.
Harvey said he spoke with Beauharnois at the Roadway as well as a woman with whom, under court-ordered conditions, Beauharnois is not allowed to have contact.
Harvey said the woman was uncooperative but had a cough. After she coughed so hard she began to vomit, she told police about the alleged assault.
The woman also spoke to police after another person at the motel told police they had seen Beauharnois choking the woman. They said they heard Beauharnois tell the woman, “You want to see how crazy I am? I will hit you right now.”
The woman told police Beauharnois had “wrapped her up around her chest and squeezed.” She said she had heart problems and said if there is “pressure on her heart, she could die.”
When EMTs arrived, the woman allegedly told them Beauharnois had choked her and squeezed her very hard on her chest, and that she lost the ability to breathe “for a little while.”
Another person at the Roadway told police Beauharnois had punched her more than once.
For the single charge of violating a condition of release, Beauharnois was charged based on an affidavit by Officer Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Rosario said around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29, police were notified of a disturbance on Strongs Avenue.
At the scene, Rosario said he saw Beauharnois and the same woman who accused him of assaulting her on Sunday.
Rosario said Beauharnois told him he knew he wasn’t supposed to have contact with the woman.
According to the affidavit, Rosario explained to Beauharnois that he was not allowed to have contact with the woman.
The affidavit said Beauharnois acknowledged he understood the order and said he wouldn’t have contact.
Beauharnois has another pending charge of domestic assault against the same woman.
In September, police said the woman told them Beauharnois had assaulted her by pushing her head against a car window in a car in which the two were sitting.
Police investigated because Beauharnois and the woman were arguing in a downtown store. Employees of the store called police.
Beauharnois is being held at the Rutland jail for violating the terms of his court-ordered release from custody.
