A man who was accused of repeatedly using racial epithets after a car crash last month in the area of Library Avenue and Pine Street has been released from custody after posting bail on Wednesday.
Brandon S. Jenkins, 39, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court June 20 on five misdemeanor charges, one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage, resisting arrest, simple assault by bodily fluids on a protected officer and reckless endangerment.
Jenkins had been cited to appear in court on June 17. After he failed to appear, a $200 warrant was issued.
When Jenkins was arraigned on June 20, Judge Thomas Zonay imposed a bail of $1,000.
On Wednesday, attorney Chris Davis, who represents Jenkins, said his client could post bail but needed to be released from custody so he could access the money.
“I don’t think it was the court’s intent in (setting bail) to create an untenable situation for Mr. Jenkins on a series of misdemeanor charges but that is what that condition has created. He’s been in jail now 20 days,” Davis said.
The condition in Jenkins’ condition of release was that he provide, at the court or the jail, 10% of the $1,000 bail that had been imposed.
Davis said Jenkins “simply has no way to access the funds.”
Judge Samuel Hoar, after discussing the situation with Davis and Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh, suspended the bail for almost a day. Jenkins was ordered to return and either post the bail or surrender back into custody but Jenkins returned to the court within an hour on Wednesday and posted the $100 needed for his release.
During the Wednesday hearing, Jenkins was arraigned on a new charge of disorderly conduct by obstructing traffic.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Jeremy Sullivan, of the Vermont State Police.
Sullivan said he was on patrol in Rutland at 11:20 p.m. March 26 when he saw a man, later allegedly identified as Jenkins, walking in the eastbound lane of Woodstock Avenue.
Sullivan said he turned his cruiser around and spoke with Jenkins.
“Jenkins appeared to be aggravated at the fact I was stopping him and asking him questions as to why he was walking in the middle of the road. Jenkins advised that he was never in the middle of the road and that I was lying,” Sullivan wrote in the affidavit.
The charges for which Jenkins was arraigned on June 20 were based on allegations that Jenkins hit a street sign in June and then fled on foot.
While police were arresting Jenkins, he resisted violently and repeatedly used racial slurs, according to Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department.
If convicted of all the charges filed against him for that alleged incident, Jenkins could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
If convicted of the charge of disorderly conduct by obstructing traffic, Jenkins could be sentenced to up to six months in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.