A Rutland man will spend 11 months in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.
Dylan Gunnip pleaded guilty last month to a charge of negligent driving with death resulting for the 2021 crash that killed 54-year-old Henry Miles, of Rutland. The plea was part of a deal that called for the sentence of 11 months to 11 months and one day imposed Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court by Judge John Valente.
Gunnip offered Miles’ family a brief statement of condolence prior to sentencing.
“I hope that they can believe me when I say that I am sorry for your loss,” he said.
Vermont State Police said they found Miles lying dead in the middle of Route 4 when they responded to a report of a hit-and-run the morning of March 11, 2021. Nearby, they found a driver’s side mirror they matched to Gunnip’s Dodge Ram. Gunnip told police he had lost the mirror to a collision with a deer. He claimed to have reported the crash to his insurance company, but police said they found that was untrue.
In addition to matching the mirror to the truck and blood on the mirror to Miles, police used cellphone data to determine Gunnip had traveled between Rutland and Killington the morning of the crash.
In court Tuesday, Gina Miles, Henry Miles’ sister-in-law, rebuked Gunnip in a victim’s impact statement. She said they had no proof, but the family expected Gunnip was drunk or high at the time of the crash.
“To drive away with a substance-free mind would take a lot of nerve, and you don’t look like you have the stamina for that,” she said.
Gina Miles listed off all the stages of the investigation at which Gunnip could have turned himself in and confessed and then talked about how difficult it was for Henry Miles’ family to wait to find out what happened to him, watching the news and putting pleas on Facebook for someone to come forward.
“You were fortunate you were offered the time you were,” she said. “That’s not bad for taking a person’s life — especially for plowing them down and driving off and leaving them in the middle of the road. ... I hope every birthday you continue to have, for a split-second, I hope you’ll remember you took away the rest of Henry’s.”
Henry Miles’ girlfriend, Christy Clark, also addressed Gunnip.
“You don’t even know how important Henry was in this town,” she said. “You killed somebody a lot of people loved.”
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Peter Bevere said a sentence with prison time was significant and noted that Gunnip had no criminal record.
Valente said he had reviewed the case file and took the family’s statements into account in deciding to accept the plea agreement. He denied a request from Gunnip, whose lawyer said he had an unspecified last-minute “emergent situation,” to delay the start of the sentence by a week.
“You will be taken into custody today and taken to the facility,” Valente said. “The plea I took in this case was back on May 17, and you’ve had a month to put your affairs in order. ... In addition to that, the incarcerative term needs to begin to run to bring this family some closure.”