A Rutland man will spend 11 months in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Dylan Gunnip pleaded guilty last month to a charge of negligent driving with death resulting for the 2021 crash that killed 54-year-old Henry Miles, of Rutland. The plea was part of a deal that called for the sentence of 11 months to 11 months and one day imposed Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court by Judge John Valente.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

